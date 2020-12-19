Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,058.46

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,058.46 and traded as high as $1,158.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,117.00, with a volume of 337,476 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s previous dividend of $16.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

About Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

