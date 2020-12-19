Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,933.55

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $11,933.55 and approximately $43,048.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00110554 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

