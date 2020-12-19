Bitcoinus One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,478.03 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,895.52 or 1.00184572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022384 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.