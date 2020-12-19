Bitrue Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.45 million and $6.84 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin's total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

