Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $93.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. 1,503,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.81. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Black Knight by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381,639 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

