BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $5.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.32.

BB traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 49,470,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $36,817.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 427,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

