BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rocky Brands worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth about $98,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.50 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

