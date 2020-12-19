BlackRock Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 379,144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of CLDX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $689.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

