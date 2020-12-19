BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cosan worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cosan by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cosan by 863.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Cosan by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cosan by 102.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,425,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,341 shares during the last quarter.

CZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $19.23 on Friday. Cosan Limited has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.0234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

