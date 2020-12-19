BlackRock Inc. Makes New $13.17 Million Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,000.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INZY stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

