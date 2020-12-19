BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,044 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChromaDex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.