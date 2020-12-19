BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,639 Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.61% of Contura Energy worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 76.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Contura Energy in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Contura Energy by 281.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Contura Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

