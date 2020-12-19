BlackRock Inc. Sells 93,184 Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

TPCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $12.60 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $460.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

