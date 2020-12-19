BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.95% of PICO worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PICO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PICO by 773.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in PICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in PICO by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PICO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PICO opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. PICO Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.00.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PICO had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

PICO Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

