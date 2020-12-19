Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,384.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00141923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00765409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00206987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00379641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00078302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00123452 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

