BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 85% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $4.39 million and $10.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,183,756 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,790 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

