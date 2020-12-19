Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $882.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $860.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $910.50 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BLMN opened at $18.61 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

