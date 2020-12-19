Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Blue Apron stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -3.19. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

