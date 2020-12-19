BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCUR opened at $1.99 on Friday. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

