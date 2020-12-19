BOMB (BOMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81,120.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 6% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $744,274.40 and $81,120.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003412 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.48 or 1.00013236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022388 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00058779 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,595 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.