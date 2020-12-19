Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. 1,184,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 474,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,244,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

