BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $6,354.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00141552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00749602 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00169871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00378027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00121789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00075642 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,275,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,244,491 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

