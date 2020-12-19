Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $12.08 or 0.00051826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $723,068.84 and $122,182.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00140886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.00748364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00169071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00378060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00121657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00075252 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

