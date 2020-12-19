Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Up 8.5%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 782 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Boral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Boral alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

About Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.