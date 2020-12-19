BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 5,467,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

