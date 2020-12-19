Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Receives $8.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $665.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.