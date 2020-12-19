Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Receives $8.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $665.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13.
Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
About Boston Private Financial
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
