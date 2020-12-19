Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 121.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $781,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

