BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

