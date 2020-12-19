Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $11.74. Brampton Brick shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70.

About Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

