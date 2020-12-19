Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.62

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.62 and traded as low as $16.00. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 4,788,838 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a PE ratio of -220.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.62.

Get Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 42.75 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 78.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

In other news, insider Vivian David Hallam sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £52,500 ($68,591.59).

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Company Profile (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.