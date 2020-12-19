BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 2,179,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. BRF has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 7,696.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 732,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

