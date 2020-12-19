Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc bought 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,816 shares of company stock valued at $489,096. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDGE opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

