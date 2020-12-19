Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,816 shares of company stock valued at $489,096. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.