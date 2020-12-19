Brokerages Anticipate AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. AerCap reported earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE AER traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.04 and a beta of 2.38. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of AerCap by 420.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,106 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 45.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 752,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 45.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.