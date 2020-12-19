Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.