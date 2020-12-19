Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $40,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,485.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,689,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.85. 1,001,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.72. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.75.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

