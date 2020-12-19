Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Macy’s posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

M traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,268,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,670,914. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.