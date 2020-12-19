Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.57. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,476. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $932,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,147 shares of company stock valued at $673,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PRA Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

