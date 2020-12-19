Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.56. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

STRA traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 643,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,344. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 531,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 72,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

