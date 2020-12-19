Brokerages Expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNCE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

