Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.52). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,001,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

