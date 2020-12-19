Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post sales of $33.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.36 billion and the highest is $35.25 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $36.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $116.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.96 billion to $117.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.04 billion to $160.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.