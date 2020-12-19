Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $15.94

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 2,200,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

