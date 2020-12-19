Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) PT at $24.68

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

AVTR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 6,530,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 229.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,644,459 shares of company stock valued at $910,227,541. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Avantor by 114.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avantor by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 187,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

