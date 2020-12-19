Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $213.00

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.79. 1,355,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $234.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

