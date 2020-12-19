Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $10.56

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after acquiring an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 28,982,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,163,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

