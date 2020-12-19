Brokerages Set Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on MWK. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

MWK stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $358,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

