Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $27.67

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.08. 192,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.