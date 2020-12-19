Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) PT at $18.89

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,630. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.