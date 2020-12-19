Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) PT at C$108.36

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,169,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$109.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4654623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total transaction of C$708,309.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$553,546.11. Insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.